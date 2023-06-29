Suresh Raina Reveals MS Dhoni's Advice Which Stopped Him From Captaining Other IPL Teams

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina is known to be one of the best batsmen in the history of Indian cricket. Raina also had a wonderful career for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and also got a chance to lead the Gujarat Lions during the 2016-2017 season of the tournament.

Suresh Raina made his international debut against Sri Lanka in July 2005

Raina retired from international cricket in August 2020

Raina was a part of Team India's World Cup winning squad in 2011

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni shared a delightful brotherly relationship and together won several matches with the Indian cricket team and the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Raina and Dhoni retired from international cricket on the same day, which was August 15, 2020. Suresh Raina also was one of Team India's centurions in T20I cricket and also was named Mr. IPL by the fans.

Suresh Raina reveals about special request MS Dhoni made to him

Suresh Raina spent 13 years in the Chennai Super Kings. He constantly played under MS Dhoni, but throughout the period, he also received many offers from other teams. The teams offered him captaincy, but he did not leave CSK due to the small request that Dhoni made to him. The former Indian captain had requested Raina to stay in Chennai and perform the role of the vice-captain. He said while speaking to Jio Cinema,

I captained Chennai, UP and many other teams, but Dhoni bhai said don't go anywhere else, I am the captain and you are the vice-captain.

Suresh Raina's marathon cricketing career

Suresh Raina had a marathon international career for the Indian cricket team and played a total of 322 international games for the country. In his 15-year-old career, Raina made 7988 runs and also hit 48 half-centuries. His career also consisted of seven tons.

Raina also featured for teams like Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League. He played a total of 205 IPL matches in the cash-rich league and made 5528 runs. He also hit one century in his IPL career.