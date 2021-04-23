Suresh Raina Reveals New Off-the-field Activity With Ambati Rayudu That Calms Him: WATCH

The Chennai Super Kings are slowly and steadily gaining their form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After a nail-biting victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match, CSK find themselves at the second spot on the IPL 2021 points table. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina posted an Instagram Reels video on his account where he was seen cooking alongside his Chennai teammate Ambati Rayudu.

Suresh Raina's attempt at cooking

After securing their 3rd consecutive victory, the Chennai players can take a sigh of relief and relax ahead of their next game. This was evident when Suresh Raina posted a Reels video on his Instagram account where he was seen trying to cook food. Suresh Raina was surrounded by chefs and was assisted in the preparation of the dish. One can also see Ambati Rayudu carefully observe the process of cooking up the dish.

In the bio-bubble environment, where players aren’t allowed to be in contact with the outside world, making an attempt at cooking seemed the right choice for Suresh Raina as a way to relax. The video had received around 2.2 million views with 440K likes at the time of writing. Fans definitely were enjoying Chinna Thala’s attempt at cooking as seen in the comments of the Reels video.

The CSK vs KKR scorecard

The CSK vs KKR match proved to be a roller coaster ride for the fans. Batting first, CSK posted a score of 220 runs after a brilliant batting display by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. While defending their score, CSK took early wickets in the game with KKR’s first 5 batsmen returning to the dugout with single-digit scores. The game required players like Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Pat Cummins to show some resilience. Pat Cummins scored a brilliant 66 runs from 34 balls but in the end, Kolkata fell short of completing the chase with a score of 202.

Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu haven’t played any significant innings for the CSK so far. Suresh Raina has scored 80 runs in 4 matches so far. While Amabati Rayudu has managed to score just 50 runs.

CSK next match in the IPL

CSK's next match in the league is against RCB on Sunday, 25 April. With both teams winning consecutive matches, it would be an exciting encounter for the fans to see which team will emerge at the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Fans would be eager to see Ambati Rayudu repeat his batting display from the previous years.

Image Source: CSK Twitter/Suresh Raina Instagram