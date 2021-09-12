Suresh Raina Reveals Reality Show He Would Like To Be A Part Of, But With A Twist

With only a week to go for the resumption of IPL 2021 Phase 2, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vice-captain Suresh Raina has revealed the name of a reality show he would like to participate in. In a video shared by the CSK on its social media, 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina was asked if he or his better half Priyanka would like to take part in any reality show?

As soon as the couple was asked the question, Priyanka pointed it out to Suresh Raina. Although Suresh Raina at first expressed he would not go to part in any reality show, however, Suresh Raina then said that he would like to participate in Bigg Boss.

"I don't mind going to Big Boss, the South India one. I saw that," said Suresh Raina.

Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game show franchise based on the Dutch-British show Big Brother. Various celebrities live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world. Housemates are voted out, usually on a weekly basis, until only one remains and wins the cash prize. During their stay in the house, contestants are continuously monitored by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones.

In India, there are different versions of Bigg Boss. Various entertainment industry of India hosts Bigg Boss. Apart from Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, and Malayalam entertainment industries have their own version of Big Boss.

Suresh Raina reveals which team he would play if not CSK

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina revealed that if not for the Chennai Super Kings, the player would love to ply his trade for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. In a YouTube interaction with RJ Raunac, Raina stated that he has a lot of friends in the franchise and also that Delhi is quite close to his home (Uttar Pradesh). "Delhi hai! Ghar bhi pass hai, Muradnagar se pass hai, aur kaafi dost hai us team mein. So, I'd prefer Delhi" (It's Delhi! Home is also nearby Muradnagar, and I have many friends in that team), the player was heard saying on the show.

(Image Credits: SureshRaina/Insta)