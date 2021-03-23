Suresh Raina Reveals Special Gift Faf Du Plessis Will Get From Him Soon, Fans Impressed

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already begun training for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Several of their stars, including captain MS Dhoni, can be seen sweating it out at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina is yet to join his teammates in their training sessions.

Suresh Raina to gift special bat to CSK teammate Faf du Plessis

Raina, who had backed out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, is all set to don the yellow jersey once again as he returns to competitive cricket after a long gap. The southpaw might not have joined the CSK team 2021 yet but he is leaving no stone unturned to gear up for the cricketing extravaganza.

Raina's training videos have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. On Monday, the CSK veteran posted yet another video where he was involved in his final training session in the gym before he sets off to join the franchise for IPL 2021. Raina captioned the video, "Last session before joining the team! All geared up for IPL. Can’t wait @chennaiipl #belive #postivevibes #mondaymotivation."

Raina's post was flooded with comments as fan expressed their excitement to see the CSK batting stalwart back in the IPL. CSK opener and Raina's teammate Faf du Plessis also commented on the post as he wrote “See you soon, brother”. Raina also graciously replied to the former South African captain and told him that he is getting a bat for him. The dynamic batsman wrote, "Done brother! Getting a bat for you.”

Here's a look at Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis' exchange

Faf du Plessis retirement

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis emerged as a prolific run-scorer for his national side and has played several match-winning knocks across formats for them. The veteran had recently announced his retirement from Test cricket in order to focus on the two upcoming ICC T20 World Cups. The elegant batter is expected to play a major role in the Proteas team for the marquee events. This is why it is surprising that he was not rewarded with a central contract this year by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Faf du Plessis IPL 2021 salary and career

The South African stalwart has been an integral part of the MS Dhoni-led side for several years now and has contributed significantly towards the success of the franchise. The cricketer was retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, and he is likely to retain his role as the opener of the side. Faf du Plessis with his vast experience has emerged to be a vital cog for CSK, and he has on multiple occasions proved that power-hitting should not be termed as a pre-requisite for success in T20 cricket. According to the Faf du Plessis IPL 2021 contract, the cricketer will pocket â‚¹1.6 crore for representing the CSK team 2021.

