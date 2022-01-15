Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has reacted to Virat Kohli's decision to resign as India's Test captain, bringing an end to a seven-year-long era. Speaking to Republic TV, Raina said that he was shocked by the decision but said that something must have happened to prompt the player to take the decision.

"Firstly whatever he has done with the Indian cricket team is remarkable. The way he played the game, the way he conducted the brand of the Indian cricket team...he's taken the game forward and done remarkably well as a player and as a captain but I am very shocked. I don't know why he stepped down as a captain but I think he must be having some reason but I think a player like him should be there but something must have happened that is why he must have stepped down." he said speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network.

Suresh Raina further speaking on Kohli's captaincy added that the former Indian captain always played with a high spirit and that he has contributed massively to the Indian cricket team to take them way forward. He congratulated Virat on his seven years of captaincy and added that Virat Kohli during the IND vs SA Test series showed that he is still hungry for the game and looked solid with the bat and said he has given everything to the nation and time and time has again shown how good a captain he is.

Virat Kohli steps down: His records speak for itself, says Raina

When asked if he thinks Virat Kohli still has a lot to give for the game, Raina agreed and said the Virat is the number one player in the world and that wherever you go be it Australia or England he is spoken off "He's the number one player in the world and his records speak for itself. He gave a lot of opportunities to the youngsters and he has set the platform for everyone."

Image: PTI