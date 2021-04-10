Suresh Raina Sets IPL 2021 On Fire As 'Welcome Back' Trends On Twitter During CSK Vs DC

Former Team India cricketer Suresh Raina did not play IPL 2020 and his absence from the team did hurt the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings as they failed to reach the playoffs for the first time. However, the left-hander is back in the yellow jersey and has made a cracking start to his IPL 2021 campaign by scoring a blistering half-century in the first match.

Twitter flooded with messages as Suresh Raina returns to form

The 34-year-old Raina who had opted out of the 2020 season due to personal reasons turned back the clock on his return as he smashed the Delhi Capitals bowlers all over the park. The left-hander was eventually run out by Chris Woakes for 54 runs off 36 deliveries after a mixup with Ravindra Jadeja.

Fans were quick to react to Suresh Raina's innings as they sent him congratulatory messages on Twitter for his fabulous knock.

IPL 2021: Suresh Raina IPL stats

Raina, also known as 'Mr. IPL', is one of the most consistent players in the CSK jersey. The southpaw has also been instrumental in CSK's three title triumphs in 2010, 2011 and 2018 with his fabulous batting performances. Speaking about Suresh Raina IPL stats, the left-hander is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL behind RCB skipper Virat Kohli. His IPL stats include the 5422 runs he has scored in 194 matches at an average of 33.46 and a strike rate of 137.26 to go with a century and 39 fifties.

IPL 2021: CSK vs DC score

Thanks to a fine half-century from Suresh Raina (54 runs) and some quick runs low down the order from Sam Curran (34 runs off 15 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (26 runs from 17 balls), CSK managed to post 188 runs for the loss of 7 wickets, asking DC to chase 189 runs to win in 20 overs.

After being asked to bat first, CSK lost openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis early, but Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina built a good partnership to get the team out of trouble. Moeen Ali looked dangerous with the bat and looked like taking away the match from DC with some big hits.

The left-hander was severe on R Ashwin, however, the off-spinner had the last laugh as he dismissed him for 36 off 24 balls with Dhawan taking the catch. Suresh Raina (54 runs off 36 balls) saw 4 monstrous sixes before getting run out. Rayudu added 23 off 16, while Dhoni was dismissed for a duck by Avesh Khan. England all-rounder Sam Curran played some big shots towards the end to take the team to a defending total.

