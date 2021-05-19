Suresh Raina Shows Off Beautiful Greenery Around Ghaziabad House, Netizens Amazed: WATCH

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina recently featured in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). However, the tournament was called off after the emergence of multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. With IPL 2021 postponed for the time being, Raina has reached his home in Ghaziabad where he is spending time with his family.

Suresh Raina enthralls fans with beautiful view from his house

It seems like Raina is making the most of the time he has got to spend with his near and dear ones. From cooking for his family to celebrating his daughter Gracia's birthday to working out regularly, the southpaw has ensured that he keeps his fans updated about his daily life. On Wednesday, Raina gave his fans a glimpse of the beautiful view from what appears to be the terrace of his house.

The CSK batsman took to Instagram and posted a video on his story where he recorded the beautiful view on his terrace and the areas adjacent to his house. The video shows the abundance of greenery on Suresh Raina house terrace and neighbouring areas as heavy winds are blowing and birds are chirping, making the atmosphere pleasant. Here's a look at Suresh Raina house and the captivating view from his terrace.

Suresh Raina donation for COVID-19 in India

A number of cricketing stars have come forward and contributed generously to help India tackle the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Members of the cricket fraternity have extended monetary as well as non-monetary help during the health crisis. The total Suresh Raina donation for COVID 19 stands at INR 52 lakh. The southpaw had taken to his Twitter account on March 28, 2020, to announce that he was donating INR 31 lakh to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund and INR 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund. Suresh Raina donation for COVID 19. He will also be joining hands with Red FM as of Wednesday to spread awareness about combating the disease.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2020

Suresh Raina wife

Suresh Raina and Priyanka Raina got married on April 3, 2015. Suresh Raina wife, Priyanka is a social worker, who is a co-founder of the Gracia Raina Foundation that promotes child and maternity wellness. Apart from that, she also has had a stint with Red FM as a radio jockey where she hosted a special program called as "The Priyanka Raina Show". Both of them also co-own a brand called Matte.

Suresh Raina net worth

According to Kreedon.com, the Suresh Raina net worth is approximately ₹180 crore. Before being dropped from the BCCI's central contracts list for the 2019-2020 season, Raina earned a hefty salary of ₹1 crore from the board per year. Following in his CSK skipper's footsteps, Chinna Thala announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. A constant in the IPL since its inaugural year, Raina has earned a whopping ₹110.74 crore from the league alone.

