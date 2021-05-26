Suresh Raina Shows Off Last-ever Indian Training Jersey He Wore While Working Out: WATCH

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina recently featured in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). However, the tournament was called off after the emergence of multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. With the IPL 2021 postponed for the time-being, Raina is spending time with his family at his home in Ghaziabad.

Fans get nostalgic as Suresh Raina works out in old Indian training jersey at home

Suresh Raina is making the most of the time he has got to spend with his near and dear ones. From cooking for his family to celebrating his daughter Gracia's birthday to working out regularly, the southpaw has ensured that he keeps his fans updated about his daily life through social media. Raina might be away from the field, however, he is leaving no stone unturned in keeping himself fit.

On Tuesday, Raina took to Instagram and uploaded a video where he is seen involved in a gruelling workout routine. He captioned the post, "#fitnessmode #thingsilove #workout #fitnessmotivation #fitness". Notably, the former cricketer was seen donning an old Indian training jersey while working out which sent the fans into nostalgia.

CSK team 2021 IPL campaign

MS Dhoni's men had an awful IPL 2020 campaign as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. Much was expected from the Yellow Army coming into IPL 2021 as they had plugged the holes in their squad at the auction and also their batting mainstay Raina was returning to the fold after skipping IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they won five out of the seven games they played despite their skipper being out of form, with Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina being their key men of success. The Men in Yellow dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. At the time of the IPL suspension, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament resumes.

IPL latest news

Meanwhile, both Bravo and Pollard recently featured in the IPL 2021 for their respective franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians before the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. However, as per the IPL latest news, the IPL 2021 is reportedly scheduled to resume in the third week of September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be played out during a three-week window.

As per PTI, the IPL 2021 resumption date is said to be September 18 or 19 and will feature ten double-header contests as teams play out the remainder of the 31 games. The final is scheduled to be held on October 9 or 10.

Suresh Raina net worth

According to Kreedon.com, the Suresh Raina net worth is approximately ₹180 crore. Before being dropped from the BCCI's central contracts list for the 2019-2020 season, Raina earned a hefty salary of ₹1 crore from the board per year. Following in his CSK skipper's footsteps, Chinna Thala announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. A constant in the IPL since its inaugural year, Raina has earned a whopping ₹110.74 crore from the league alone.

