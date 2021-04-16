Suresh Raina Sweats It Out In The Nets Ahead Of Punjab Kings Clash As CSK Eye First Win

It seems that Suresh Raina might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 clash against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Raina, who had scored a vital half-century during CSK's season-opener against Delhi Capitals will be hoping to make his bat do the talking once again.

Ahead of the former champions' encounter against the Punjab franchise, 'Chinna Thala' was seen sweating it out in the nets as he looked to get into the groove.

Suresh Raina sweats it out in the nets

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the southpaw was seen warming up (doing lower body exercises) after which he padded up for an intense batting session where he was seen playing a wide range of cricketing shots. While he played a couple of good shots on the backfoot, Raina had also advanced down the wicket and ended up playing big shots on three occasions. Take a look.

Coming back to the CSK-RR encounter, both teams are coming on the back of contrasting results from their last games. The three-time winners will be looking to rediscover their rhythm after a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Delhi last Saturday whereas, Punjab on the other hand will be pumped up after their close win over northern rivals Rajasthan Royals by four runs on Monday.

Punjab's stunning win has put them at the third spot in the IPL 2021 points table. On the other hand, Chennai, who were comprehensively beaten by Delhi, are languishing at the bottom of the table.

PBKS vs CSK head to head record

When it comes to the overall head-to-head encounters, it is the Men in Yellow who are clear winners. CSK and PBKS have locked horns on 24 occasions and it is the Yellow Army who edges Punjab 15-9. Moreover, the two sides faced each other twice in IPL 2020, and on both occasions, CSK came out on top. They won the first game by 10 wickets and followed it up with another nine-wicket win.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter@ChennaiIPL)

