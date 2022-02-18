Last Updated:

Suresh Raina Thanks Home Minister Amit Shah For Condolence Letter On Father's Demise

Home Minister Amit Shah has taken to his social media account on February 18 to offer his condolences to Suresh Raina, whose father passed away a week ago.

Suresh Raina and Amit Shah

Suresh had lost his father Trilokchand Raina on February 7 due to cancer. The 35-year old, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, has been attending to his father for the past month.

Amit Shah offers Suresh Raina his condolences

Suresh Raina pens emotional note for late father

Taking to his official Twitter handle on February 7, Suresh Raina penned an emotional note to describe his grief on losing his father. The 35-year old believes that he lost his pillar of strength as his father was a 'true fighter' who fought 'till his last breath.' He concluded his Tweet by hoping that his father rests in peace, stating that he would forever be missed.

Suresh Raina thanks Home Minister Amit Shah for kind words

After Home Minister Amit Shah sent Suresh Raina a condolences letter, the former Indian cricketer has taken to his official Twitter account and thanked him. Raina explains that Shah's kind words and his good wishes for his family were sincerely appreciated.

The Home Minister had sent a letter to the former Indian cricketer, stating that he was deeply saddened to hear about Suresh's father's demise. Shah ended his letter, hoping that Suresh's father's soul attains salvation and that the family gets the strength to deal with the grief caused as a result.

