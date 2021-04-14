Suresh Raina To Come Out With Autobiography During IPL 2021; More Details Revealed

Just three days after his successful comeback for the Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2021, Suresh Raina announced that he will be releasing a tell-all autobiography in the midst of this IPL season. Having made his debut for the Indian team in 2005, Raina quickly became one of the most reliable middle-order batsmen in the side and remained so for almost a decade. As with his IPL performance, Raina flourished under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and ended his career with 5,615 ODI, 1,605 T20I and 768 Test runs to his name respectively. As of now, Raina is also the second-highest run-getter in the IPL behind Virat Kohli.

Believe. An inner journey to achieve my cricketing dream



Believe. What it takes to find your best within you



Believe. When you have faith within yourself beyond boundaries#PREORDER your book herehttps://t.co/OR62iwDcHT



â€‹#BelieveBook #SureshRaina@PenguinIndia @beastieboy07 pic.twitter.com/yBey3UK3N9 — Suresh RainaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ImRaina) April 13, 2021

Suresh Raina autobiography to release in May 2021

Titled 'Believe - What Life and Cricket Taught Me', the much-awaited Suresh Raina autobiography is set to hit the bookstands in May 2021. Co-authored by Raina and sports author Bharat Sundaresan, the biography will be published by the prestigious publishing house, Penguin India. The book expected to follow Raina's lightning-fast rise in the Indian cricket team and the hardships that he encountered on the way to becoming a record-breaking batsman. The book should also help unwind the story of Raina's early days as a budding cricketer in UP. Fans can pre-order their copy of 'Believe' now.

Suresh Raina net worth

According to Kreedon.com, Suresh Raina's net worth is approximately â‚¹180 crore. Before begin dropped from the BCCI's central contracts list for the 2019-2020 season, Raina earned a hefty salary of â‚¹1 crore from the board per year. Following in his CSK skipper's footsteps, Chinna Thala announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020. A constant in the IPL since its inaugural year, Raina has earned a whopping â‚¹110.74 crore from the league alone. Besides this, he also cashes in from endorsements and the baby care brand - 'Maate' - he co-owns with his wife.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Having opened their 2021 IPL season with a close 7-wicket (8 ball) loss against the Delhi Capitals, the CSK squad will now take on Punjab Kings on April 16. Under the BCCI's new COVID rules, the CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata. Here is the full CSK IPL 2021 schedule:

CSK team 2021

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth, Jason Behrendorff

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: AP