Suresh Raina Wants Chennai Super Kings To Win IPL 2021 For 'big Brother' MS Dhoni

The bond between former Team India Captain MS Dhoni and Batsman Suresh Raina fondly known as 'Thala'& 'Chinna Thala', has been going strong for more than one and half decades. In fact, Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket on the same date when the World Cup-winning captain retired i.e. on August 15, 2020 (on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day). Lately, Suresh Raina has said that he wants to win the IPL 2021 for his reigning Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper.

IPL 2021: Suresh Raina wants to win the tournament for MS Dhoni

"We have played a lot of matches for India as well as CSK. He has played almost 200 matches, I have also played almost 200 matches for CSK. So, I think it's just an emotion and on top of that, we have that respect for each other and I have learned a lot from him and he is like a big brother to me", said Suresh Raina while interacting with sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"We have played a lot of matches, we have won a lot of tournaments, we have lost a lot of finals but, I think the belief, the respect that we have for each other is immense and that's what everyone loves about it", he added.

"I think now hopefully when we go to Dubai, we will have a camp and we can again win it for him (MS Dhoni). I think the way we were playing this year, we were having some extra confidence from his captaincy and he was enjoying each other's success, he was giving a lot of freedom to all the players and having Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, (Dwayne) Bravo and Ruturaj in the side, Faf du Plessis also, we really had that momentum. Hopefully, when we go to Dubai, when can again do it for MS", the 2011 World Cup winner further added.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021

Prior to its indefinite postponement on May 4, Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campaign, as they won five out of the seven games they played. The former champions dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The MS Dhoni-led side were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament resumes in September as they eye a fourth IPL crown.

Meanwhile, 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni had a dismal IPL 2021 campaign. In seven games, Dhoni scored just 37 runs at an abysmal average of 12.33 and a modest strike rate of 123.33. Suresh Raina on the other hand, had a hot & cold season as he amassed 123 runs in seven games at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 126.80. He hit one fifty and grabbed two catches.