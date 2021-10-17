Suresh Raina Wants India To Lift T20 World Cup For Virat Kohli

As the group stage of the T20 World Cup kickstarted on October 17, Team India's former cricketer Suresh Raina has urged the 'Men in Blue' to win the title as it will be probably Virat Kohli's last tournament as skipper. Virat Kohli had announced that he will be stepping down as Team India's skipper in T20 after the World Cup in UAE. Before the start of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Virat Kohli had also announced that he will not captain the 'Men in Red' after the completion of the tournament. However, RCB could not win the title and found their way home after defeat in the IPL 2021 eliminator.

Now, Suresh Raina in his column for the ICC has urged Team India to win the T20 World Cup, especially for Virat Kohli. The southpaw also talked about Team India's squad for T20 World Cup. "For India, the message at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is simple — do it for Virat Kohli. It will probably be his last time at this tournament as captain, so it’s very important for him to make everyone believe we can do it and for us to get behind him," wrote Raina in his column.

Team India favourites to win T20 World Cup says, Suresh Raina

Raina also opined that Team India is one of the favourites to win the tournament as Virat Kohli & Co have an edge over other teams owing to the recently concluded IPL.

"All of our players have just played the Indian Premier League in the UAE and they have played themselves into top form with eight or nine games in this environment. The conditions in UAE are very similar to what we play India and also in Pakistan. It's a good opportunity for the Asian teams to come and play their natural game," said Raina.

"We need to remember there are lots of other good teams in the tournament. Pakistan, Australia, and England also look very good, and anything can happen in T20 cricket," he added.

Suresh Raina feels Rahul, Rohit & Kohli are key to success for India

Raina further said that the top batting order of India is a key reason for the 'success' of the team.

"The key to success for India's batting lies in the top three. Rohit Sharma is a gun player - he has a brilliant record at ICC events in the past and had a great IPL. We need Rohit, KL Rahul, and Virat to bat through to 15 overs and lay the platform. They can set the momentum for Team India by doing this," said Raina.

Raina on Varun Chakravarthy & Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Raina also called the Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy the 'main guy' for the bowling attack. "Varun Chakravarthy is the main guy in the India bowling attack. He has shown he can exploit the pace of the pitches. Varun has only played three T20Is but I'm not concerned by any lack of experience. There is plenty of experience in this team, particularly in the seam attack," he said.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar in particular leads the way when it comes to experience and knowledge of how to deal with the big games. The inclusion of Shardul Thakur can also give extra strength to the fast bowlers that Virat has at his disposal," he added.

India will be facing their arch-rivals Pakistan for their first clash in the T20 World Cup 2021 on October 24.

(Image: AP/iplt20.com)