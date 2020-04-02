Suresh Raina Wins Hearts With Special Throwback Photo From 2011 World Cup Final

Dynamic Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was part of the Indian squad that won the 2011 World Cup. The stylish left-handed batsman played some crucial knocks in the tournament that enabled the ‘Men in Blue’ to set up a final showdown against Sri Lanka on April 2 at the Wankhede Stadium. To commemorate the ninth anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup win, Suresh Raina recently took to Twitter and celebrated the occasion with a nostalgic post.

Suresh Raina shares memories from 2011 World Cup

On April 2, Suresh Raina took to Twitter and posted an image of the Indian team lifting the 2011 World Cup. In the caption, the 33-year-old wrote that he is still attached to the memories of India’s historic win. He described the “unforgettable” victory as one of the iconic moments in the history of the game.

Suresh Raina throwback tweet

Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Thankful to have been a part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket. #worldcup2011 pic.twitter.com/qIISLuzS0k — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 2, 2020

Suresh Raina in 2011 World Cup and a recap of final

The attacking batsman played some crucial knocks under crunch situations in the tournament. In the high-octane quarter-final clash against Australia, Raina guided India through in a stiff run-chase with a 28-ball 34*. In the blockbuster semi-final showdown between India and Pakistan, the batsman kept his composure and helped his side post a competitive first-innings total in Mohali. In the final match against Sri Lanka on April 2, Raina did not bat as vital contributions from Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were enough for India to end their 28-year World Cup drought.

Suresh Raina in CSK team 2020 and other IPL 2020 updates

Suresh Raina was expected to feature alongside MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings in their opening match of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season on March 29. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the highly-anticipated tournament in wake of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. Raina is one of the few cricketers who has represented Chennai Super Kings in all their IPL campaigns since the inaugural edition.

