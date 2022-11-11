Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and extended his best wishes to Sanju Samson on the occasion of his birthday. The Indian wicket-keeper batter Samson is celebrating his 28th birthday on Friday. Born in Pulluvila, Vizhinjam, Trivandrum on November 11, 1994, Samson is currently one of the top Indian cricketers on the rise. He has scored almost 600 international runs for India in 26 games across the T20I and ODI formats.

Raina wishes Samson on birthday

Meanwhile, wishing Samson on the occasion of his 28th birthday, Raina posted a heartfelt message on Twitter and hailed the cricketer for being a 'priceless talent'. Raina said Samson is a true inspiration for youngsters while wishing him success and happiness. It is pertinent to mention that the right-handed batter made his international debut for the Indian cricket team in 2015 when he was in his early twenties.

“Happy Birthday @IamSanjuSamson, the talent you possess is priceless & a true inspiration to the young generation out there. Wishing you success and happiness always brother,” wrote Raina on Twitter. Here’s a look at Suresh Raina’s tweet.

Happy Birthday @IamSanjuSamson, the talent you possess is priceless & a true inspiration to the young generation out there. Wishing you success and happiness always brother 🤗 pic.twitter.com/q5BdvatPFS — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 11, 2022

Sanju Samson set to feature in Team India's limited overs tour of New Zealand

Samson is currently gearing up to represent the Men In Blue in the upcoming tour of New Zealand, which begins on November 18. The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Samson as the wicketkeeper, in the Hardik Pandya-led Indian T20I side that will face New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. Samson will then feature in the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian ODI team that will play three ODIs against the Kiwis from November 25 to November 30.

Here’s a look at the India T20I and ODI squads that will travel to New Zealand

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik