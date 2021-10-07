Suresh Raina's Exclusion From CSK's Playing XI Against PBKS Surprises Heartbroken Fans

As CSK vs PBKS is underway at the Dubai International Stadium, MS Dhoni on Thursday remained adamant with his decision to play Robin Uthappa in place of 'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina. CSK skipper MS Dhoni, during the match against Delhi Capitals, had replaced Suresh Raina with cricketer Robin Uthappa. During the toss against DC, MS Dhoni had revealed that Suresh Raina was going through a 'back issue' and therefore Uthappa had made it into the playing XI.

Suresh Raina is one of the most successful batsmen in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In fact, 'Chinna Thalla' started his IPL 2021 campaign with fifty during the first leg of the IPL. However, Raina in the second leg of the IPL 2021 has struggled to get going. Raina has played 5 matches in the second leg of IPL 2021 in which he has scored a total of 37 runs.

Fans react to Suresh Raina's exclusion from CSK's playing XI

Raina's contribution is equal to Dhoni's Contribution in CSK but few so called fans will only support him when he performs 👏 if Mahi is CSK's heart then Raina is CSK's Heart Beat. — Raj (@im_Rajwardhan) October 7, 2021

SURESH RAINA IS OUR LUCKY CHARM 💛✨🌟



That’s it that’s the tweet ✌️#SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/bYjJ8Odoze — Vaishnavi Raina ♡ (@Vaishu_Raina3) October 7, 2021

CSK vs PBKS

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match is underway with the MS Dhoni-led squad concluded their first innings and posted a target of 135 in 20 overs. Currently (while writing this article), Punjab Kings started their innings on a high note, with skipper KL Rahul hitting a fiery fifty. Coming to the CSK innings, apart from opener Faf du Plessis, the Chennai batting line-up could not shine as they were restricted to a score of 134 on a loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis played the knock of 76 runs in 55 balls with the help of 8 boundaries and 2 sixes.

In terms of bowling, Arshdeep Singh and England's speedster Chris Jordan shared two-two wickets each. While Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took 1 wicket each and chocked the momentum of CSK provided by Faf du Plessis.

Coming to the IPL 2021 points table, the fourth team for playoffs is still now decided. Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings are still in the race for the playoffs. However, the Eoin Morgan-led squad is currently sitting at the fourth spot due to its better net run rate.

(Image: iplt20.com/Twitter)