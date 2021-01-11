Suresh Raina's Fan STORMS On To The Ground In The Middle Of Play But Denied Meeting: WATCH

Domestic cricket has finally resumed after the COVID-19 enforced break in India with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Former India cricketer and T20 stalwart Suresh Raina also made his much-awaited comeback with the competition. An enthusiastic fan charged into the ground in an attempt to meet his beloved star.

Fan enters the field of play in an attempt to meet Suresh Raina

The swashbuckling left-hander has contributed significantly towards Indian cricket, especially in limited-overs cricket. The batsman was scheduled to represent the Chennai IPL team in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the cricketer ultimately made himself unavailable for the season due to 'personal reasons'. The player's inclusion in the Uttar Pradesh side for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 garnered a lot of buzz.

ALSO READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Why Is Hardik Pandya NOT Playing In The T20 Tournament?

The southpaw enjoys a massive fanbase in the country, and an incident that took place during Uttar Pradesh's opening encounter of the T20 competition is also a testament to the same. The Uttar Pradesh team is placed in the Elite Group A of the tournament, and they opened their campaign on Sunday when they locked horns with the Punjab team. A young ran into the grounds to meet the popular cricketer.

However, considering the coronavirus situation in the country, Suresh Raina avoided getting in contact with the person and was seen maintaining a fair distance from him as well. Uttar Pradesh lost the contest to Punjab by 11 runs. However, Raina starred with the bat and smashed a blistering half-century in the game.

ALSO READ | Hanuma Vihari And R Ashwin's Rearguard Makes India Achieve THIS Top Feat After 42 Years

Suresh Raina retirement

Considered to be a key lieutenant of former captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina had established himself as a mainstay in the team's limited-overs set-up. The player failed to retain his place in the squad once Virat Kohli helmed the leadership reigns of the side. The cricketer eventually announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 last year. The Suresh Raina retirement news came in as a shocker for many as they were still optimistic about his return to the national side.

Suresh Raina in IPL 2021

The 34-year-old had pulled out of the previous season of the cash-rich league, citing personal reasons. The same apparently did not go down well with the team management. While uncertainty looms over the player's inclusion in the Chennai team for the upcoming season, the franchise's fans are still hopeful that the left-hander will don the iconic yellow jersey one more time. A few unconfirmed media reports have also suggested that the team is keen to retain Suresh Raina for the IPL 2021.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Malik Suffers 'minor' Accident In Lahore After Nearly Dashing Sports Car Into Truck

Suresh Raina net worth

As per Kreedon.com, Suresh Raina's net worth is estimated to be around ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. Moreover, the batsman receives a handsome paycheck of ₹11 crore from the Chennai team for his services in the Dream11 IPL. He is believed to charge around ₹7-8 crore per brand endorsement and has had associations with Fantain, sportswear brand Asics and Pureplay over the years.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia: 'Aussies' Trends On Twitter As Fans Mock Paine & Co. For Dirty Tactics

Disclaimer: The above Suresh Raina net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Suresh Raina Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.