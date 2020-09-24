Suresh Raina's Son Turns 6 Months Old, Wife Priyanka Posts Adorable Picture

While Suresh Raina is currently in Kashmir, the cricketer’s wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina has been regularly sharing updates on their kids Rio and Gracia online. The latest picture posted by Priyanka Chaudhary Raina was a post celebrating the fact that their son Rio turned six months old. The adorable picture was also loved by Suresh Raina’s fans, with many reacting to it as well.

Suresh Raina's wife posts cute picture of son Rio

Taking to Instagram, Suresh Raina’s wife posted a beautiful picture of their six-month-old son Rio. In the picture, the young boy is seen smiling adorably towards the camera, with two fingers in his mouth. Sharing the picture, Priyanka Chaudhary Raina shared with everyone that Rio has turned six months old. Suresh Raina’s wife also wrote that the young boy has completed their family and filled their lives with an unimaginable amount of joy and contentment.

Fans react to Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka's post

After Priyanka Chaudhary Raina posted the picture of Rio, several fans reacted to the picture. Many fans called the picture cute, as they commented that the young boy looked adorable in the picture. Many fans also compared the young boy to Suresh Raina, suggesting that Rio looks exactly like his father. Many public personalities, like Nisha Narayanan and Rajesh Kalra, reacted to the picture positively as well.

This is not the first time Priyanka Chaudhary Raina has posted a picture of Rio online. Suresh Raina’s wife is regularly seen sharing pictures of her young kids on Instagram. In one of the videos shared by her recently, the two kids were seen adorably laughing on the bed while looking at the camera. In another picture posted by Suresh Raina’s wife when Rio had completed five months, the couple’s daughter Gracia Raina was seen playing the piano, while Rio looked cutely at his sister.

Well played brother @faf1307 .. Hard luck tonight but we will come back stronger. As always @msdhoni great shots @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu well played @IamSanjuSamson ! ✌️ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 22, 2020

While Suresh Raina withdrew from Dream11 IPL 2020 earlier due to personal reasons, the cricketer has been regularly supporting his Chennai team for Dream11 IPL 2020 on Twitter. After the side lost their last Dream11 IPL 2020 game against Rajasthan by 16 runs, the cricketer tweeted that he’s sure the side will come back stronger. The Chennai team is set to play their next Dream11 IPL 2020 match against the Delhi team on September 25 at 7:30 PM. The Dream11 IPL 2020 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Image Credits: Priyanka Chaudhary Raina Instagram