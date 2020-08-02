'He's Been My Guiding Force': Suresh Raina Has Sweet Friendship Day Message For MS Dhoni

Suresh Raina came up with a heartwarming message for his former Indian and current Chennai Super Kings captain as well as good friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the occasion of Friendship Day. Both Raina and MS Dhoni have been playing together for the past one-and-a-half decade and have been a part of many of Team India as well as CSK's successful triumphs.

'He has been my guiding force': Suresh Raina

It so happened that on the occasion of Friendship Day, the three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings on their official Twitter handle had paid tribute to MSD & SK Raina's long-time friendship by posting a video.

After having watched that video, the veteran middle-order batsman came forward and thanked CSK for creating such beautiful memories of both the franchise as well as Mahi and then mentioned that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper is not just a friend but has also been the southpaw's guiding force, mentor and has always been there in the hardest times. Raina then thanked the legendary cricketer by expressing his Friendship Day wishes and hoped to see him soon.

Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL. @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay ! See you soon! https://t.co/BEwogPjD6M — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 2, 2020

The two will be seen in action during the IPL 2020 that will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 8.

'CSK will be the first team to reach UAE': Reports

It has been reported that the Chennai Super Kings led by the charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leaving for the UAE in the second week of August to kick off the preparations for the IPL 2020 that will be played in the Gulf from September 19 to November 8.

According to reports, the three-time winners will be the first team to reach UAE and the players of the 'Yellow Army' will be landing there in the second week of August while the other teams are planning to reach in the country in the third week. Most of the veteran players including the 'Captain Cool' himself have not played any kind of competitive cricket in the past one year and they will be looking to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm as they eye their fourth title.