Surinder Khanna Reveals Why India Should Avoid Playing Pakistan In Bilateral Series

Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Surinder Khanna has criticised Pakistan and said that two neighbouring countries should never play a bilateral series against each other. India had last played a bilateral series against the arch-rivals in their own backyard way back in early 2006 and had last toured Pakistan in 2008 for the Asia Cup where they had finished as the runners-up. Pakistan on the other hand had last visited India in the 2012/13 season where they registered a convincing 2-1 win in the three-match ODI series. The T20I series that had preceded the One Day series had ended in a stalemate.

Since then the two teams only lock horns against each other in the multi-nation tournaments i.e. the ICC events or the Asia Cup. This has happened due to the ongoing political tensions between both countries.

'Cricket was used as a diplomatic tool': Surinder Khanna

“For long, cricket was used as a diplomatic tool. But as they say, 20 saal bhi kutte ki dum ko nalli me rakh do par wo seedhi nahi hoti and Pakistan behaved in the same manner,” Khanna was quoted saying this by CricketAddictor. “This is a political issue and it would be better it they (government) deal with it. But as an Indian, until and unless they change , we should not have any relation with them,” the former stumper added.

Ehsan Mani on PCB thoughts over holding India vs Pakistan bilateral series

The PCB chairman, while speaking during a discussion with cricket authors Peter Oborne and Richard Heller in a podcast, said that he has taken the view and made it known to the BCCI that the PCB is ready to play bilateral cricket but they won’t run after the Indian cricket board to make things happen in the near future. He further said that Pakistan is willing to play, but It is BCCI's call when they are ready to play.

Recently, according to a report by Cricket Pakistan, PCB chief Ehsan Mani claimed that Pakistan-India matches are the most-watched cricket matches in the world. He added that, however, apart from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events, India and Pakistan do not play against each other due to the 'policy of the Indian government'.

READ: Pakistan Ready For Cricket With India, But Not There To Run Behind BCCI For It: Ehsan Mani