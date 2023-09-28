'Surprise hai kaafi log. We are the best HOST, that’s how we are as nation': Irfan Pathan

The ICC World Cup is hovering on the horizon as the cricketing event will set the tone for the next few days. India is solely hosting the cricketing extravaganza for the first time and both ICC and BCCI will leave no stone unturned to make the tournament a grand success. Most of the participant countries have already arrived as the countdown has already started for the mega event.

3 things you need to know

Except for England and Sri Lanka, all teams have reached India

The warmup fixtures will start taking place from 29th September

India will commence their World Cup campaign against Australia

India will host the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time

Pakistan became the latest country to arrive in India as the Babar Azam-led side will be based out of Hyderabad as things stand for the time being. The warmup fixtures will kickstart on 29 September while the main event will commence on 5th October when reigning World Champions England will renew their rivalry with New Zealand.

India earlier served as the joint host in the 2011 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup when MS Dhoni led Team India to the coveted title after a hiatus of 28 years. India has always been a great host and Irfan Pathan took to social media to explain how his country has been a pioneer in welcoming guests from all over the world.

Irfan Pathan describe India as the 'Best Host'

The former Indian fast bowler posted on X, "Hamari mehman Nawazi se surprise hai kaafi log. We are the best HOST in every scope of life not just cricket. That’s how we are as a nation and ppl. All the counties came to play World Cup will have most memorable tournament. #WorldCup2023"

Hamari mehman Nawazi se surprise hai kaafi log. We are the best HOST in every scope of life not just cricket. That’s how we are as a nation and ppl. All the counties came to play World Cup will have most memorable tournament. #WorldCup2023 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 28, 2023

The Indian team will kickstart their journey with a match against Australia on 8th October. Rohit Sharma's side will be counting on their home comfort as an ICC trophy has eluded the Men in Blue for more than a decade. They had a good preparation in the recent three match ODI series against Australia and it remains to be seen whether that will reflect on their performance.