Surprise Picks In Wasim Jaffer's Predicted XI For IND Vs AUS 1st ODI, Here's His Team

India vs Australia: Wasim Jaffer has picked up his predicted Indian XI for the first ODI against Australia and it has a surprise inclusion. The former Indian opener selected Washington Sundar ahead of Axar Patel in his starting lineup for the game. India is scheduled to take on Australia in the first ODI on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik Pandya will don the role of the captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma who will miss the first game due to personal reasons. Jaffer picked up Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as his preferred openers followed by Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul in the number three, four and five positions respectively.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will fill up the two all-rounder spots while Sundar has been selected instead of the in-form Axar Patel. The move came as a surprise because Axar did have a very good Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he showcased his brilliant batting skills having registered three Test half-centuries to his tally. The left-arm spinner might be an integral part of the first XI but Jaffer feels that Sundar might be in with a chance to play for India ahead of Axar.

Left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj complete his predicted lineup. It remains to be seen whether Sundar gets his chance to play against the Aussies in the first match. The men in blue will take part in the three match ODI series starting on March 17, 2023.

Jaffer tweeted the predicted lineup from his official Twitter handle:

"My India XI for first ODI: Gill Ishan (WK) VK Surya KL Hardik (C) Jadeja Washi Kuldeep Shami Siraj

What's yours?"

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.