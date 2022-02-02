'Surprised At Jofra Archer Putting Name In IPL Auctions, He Will Not Play': Aakash Chopra

Jofra Archer missed the IPL 2021 season due to injury as franchises hoped that England pacer would be back in action for the upcoming IPL 2022 season. While Jofra Archer has been added to the IPL auctions he will not be able to take part as he continues his rehab from the elbow injury. Cricket commentator Aakash Chopra looked surprised by Jofra Archer's decision to enter IPL 2022 auction.

IPL auctions: Aakash Chopra's speaks about England pacers decision

Talking about Jofra Archer IPL career, the lanky pacer has played three seasons for Rajasthan Royals and has scalped 46 wickets in 35 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.13. With Jofra Archer unlikely to feature in the marquee players list he is likely to be part of the accelerator process. Aakash Chopra while speaking on his Youtube channel spoke about how surprised he was by the development. He said, "I am surprised why he has put his name. He can keep his base price as 2 crores; you cannot keep 15 crores. You will not get Archer's replacement in IPL 2022, if you pick him, that's your overseas quota."

He further added, "There is a possibility that teams do not have money left at the end. It is possible if someone has 5 crores or so left, they might get Jofra Archer for 4-5 crores. You would say that not for this year, but it is an investment for next year."

Aakash Chopra in the video also said that Jofra Archer should have waited for next year and not put his name in IPL 2022 auction. He explained, "If I was Jofra Archer, I wouldn't have put my name. I would have said to wait now because next year it will be a small auction and huge amount of money, where Pat Cummins gets 15 crores, Chris Morris gets 16, and Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Kyle Jamieson take huge sums." He further said, " Jofra would have broken the bank but he has put his name here and I am very curious to see how it pans out".

IPL 2022 auction

The Indian Premier League on Tuesday released a statement stating that a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs