'Surya Shining On Ravivar': Cricket World Hails Suryakumar Yadav's Lone Battle Vs England

Indian cricketer Surykumar Yadav fought a lone battle on Sunday, en route to his knock of 117 runs in 55 balls against England in the T20I series finale at Trent Bridge. Team India missed out on the chance of earning a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I assignment against England, as they fell only 17 runs short of the target, despite Surykumar’s heroics. Earlier in the first innings of the match, England set a high-scoring target of 216 runs for the visitors.

The cricketing world was ecstatic on Sunday after witnessing Suryakumar’s thumping century. Prominent cricket personalities of India like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and others took to their official social media handles to heap praises on the 31-year-old batter. It is pertinent to mention that barring Suryakumar, no other India batter managed to cross the 30-run individual mark during the match.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag reveal their thoughts on Suryakumar Yadav

In the meantime, the Indian batting legend Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and said, “Amazing @surya_14kumar! There were quite a few brilliant shots but those scoop 6s over point were just spectacular”. At the same time, the former big-hitting India opener, Sehwag said, “Wow SKY! Surya shining at its brightest. Crazy hitting #IndvEng”.

Former Team India batter and the current mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise, Gautam Gambhir used only four words, to sum up Suryakumar’s knock. “Remember the name….SKY!,” Gambhir wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, Indian domestic cricket legend Wasim Jaffer shared a funny video, describing Surykumar’s knock. “SKY going after England's 215, almost pulling off a miracle:,” Jaffer captioned the video.

'Surya shining on Ravivar,' says Amit Mishra

In the meantime, Suryakumar’s knock also received responses from veteran wrist-spinner Amit Mishra and former India allrounder, Irfan Pathan as well. “Surya shining on Ravivar! Fifth only Indian batsman to hit an international T20 100. Take a bow Suryakumar Yadav. You deserve it,” Mishra wrote. In the meantime, Pathan tweeted saying, “Surya Kumar yadav . Brilliant all round batter”.

More about Surykumar Yadav's century in the ENG vs IND, 3rd T20I

Suryakumar’s fighting innings of 117 runs consisted of a total of 14 fours and six sixes, as he hit runs at a strike rate of 212.73. The most notable partnership between the Indian batters came for the fourth wicket between Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer when both batters put up 119 runs on the board during their stand. Interestingly, Iyer scored only 28 runs in 23 balls during his stay at the crease.

