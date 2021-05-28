Suryakumar Yadav Begins Following R Ashwin On Twitter, Spinner Responds In Hilarious Way

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has had an astounding last few months. The right-hander reaped rewards of his consistent performances in the domestic circuit and the IPL as he got the opportunity to represent India in the T20I series against England a couple of months ago. Suryakumar carried his form into the IPL 2021 before the tournament was called off due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

R Ashwin come up with witty reply after Suryakumar Yadav follows him on Twitter

Having got some time off of cricket, Suryakumar is spending a lot of time on social media where he is seen giving interviews and commenting on his teammates' posts. Recently, the Mumbai Indians batsman started following the R Ashwin Twitter account. The news of Suryakumar following the R Ashwin Twitter account was shared by the spinner himself.

Ashwin took to Twitter and shared the news by posting a screenshot of the same. However, it was his witty caption that left fans in splits. The 34-year old used the popular phrase 'the sky is the limit', thus referring to the batsman's nick name 'SKY' which are also the initials of his full name.

SKY is the limit😂😂🤩 pic.twitter.com/N4I2QoPaXk — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 28, 2021

R Ashwin news

On Friday, Ashwin came up with a valuable suggestion as he wishes a new rule to be introduced in cricket that will benefit the bowlers in an era when the game is dominated by the batsmen. In fact, Ashwin has proposed a new concept while replying to former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on social media. It so happened that Manjrekar had earlier urged passionate cricket fans to share their thoughts about what they think of some aspects of the game mentioned in the column of a daily publication that has peeved him a little bit.

The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also asked the fans and readers to let him know what rule changes they would make to better their viewing experience. As soon as it came to Ashwin's notice, he came forward and wrote that free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans. The Tamil Nadu offie then mentioned that he wants a free ball introduced ll for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non-strikers end early and concluded by saying that a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs off the bowlers' analysis and total.

Come on @sanjaymanjrekar ,free hit is a great marketing tool and has captured the imagination of all the fans.

Let’s add a free ball for the bowlers every time a batter leaves the non strikers end early, a wicket of that ball will reduce 10 runs of the bowlers analysis and total https://t.co/XdwrhHECnv — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 28, 2021

In other R Ashwin news, he has been very vocal about several off-the-field issues such as the origin of coronavirus, the sexual abuse of a young girl in South India and so on. Meanwhile, R Ashwin is an instrumental part of the India squad for WTC Final that will take on New Zealand. The WTC final will be played at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22. The winner of the contest will be crowned the maiden World Test Champions champions.

India squad for WTC Final

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha.

Suryakumar Yadav stats

The Suryakumar Yadav stats make for an impressive read. He has played 108 IPL games where he has scored 2197 runs at an average of 29.7 and a strike rate of 135. In his short international career, Yadav has played three T20Is for Indian where he has scored 89 runs at an average of 44.5 and a blistering strike rate of 185.4.

SOURCE: R ASHWIN FACEBOOK/ SURYAKUMAR YADAV NSTAGRAM