Suryakumar Yadav Brings Up Fifty With Phenomenal 'helicopter' Six Off Spinner Zampa; WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant knock in the third and final T20I against Australia on Sunday. The right-handed batter smashed a quickfire 69 off just 36 balls, including five boundaries and as many sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 191.66. However, what stood out the most is the way in which Yadav reached his half-century. The 32-year-old hit a phenomenal helicopter shot off Adam Zampa's bowling to bring up his half-century for India.

WATCH | Suryakumar's exceptional helicopter shot

Yadav reached the milestone on the fourth delivery of the 13th over as he came down the track to hit Zampa for a six over the deep mid-wicket region. Yadav brought up his seventh half-century for India off just 29 deliveries. The video of Yadav playing MS Dhoni's signature helicopter shot in the third T20I on Sunday was shared by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle. The video has garnered more than 2,74,000 views since being uploaded late last night.

IND vs AUS: Team India beat Australia in 3rd T20I

As far as the match is concerned, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Australia scored 186/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a couple of half-centuries from Cameron Green and Tim David. While Green scored 52 off 21 balls, David smashed 54 off 27 deliveries. Daniel Sams contributed with 28 off 20 balls. Axar Patel was once again phenomenal with the ball as he picked 3 wickets in his quota of four overs. Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar each picked one wicket to their names.

India then chased down the total with 1 ball remaining to win the game by 6 wickets. Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 63 off 48 balls, including three boundaries and four sixes. Hardik Pandya contributed with 25 off 16 balls. Rohit Sharma scored 17 off 14 balls, including two boundaries and 1 six. Daniel Sams picked two wickets for Australia, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picked one wicket each. Yadav was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat. India clinched the three-match series 2-1.

