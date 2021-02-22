Suryakumar Yadav 'cried' After Receiving Maiden India Call-up For T20Is Against England

Mumbai's star batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who recently got his maiden international call-up, said the opportunity for him to play for Team India has come at the "right time". Yadav, during an interview with Boria Majumdar, said he had always dreamt of playing for Team India and when his name was announced by the selectors last week he felt very "proud". Yadav said he went in the flash where everything from the start of his cricketing journey to how his family supported him started playing in his mind.

Yadav revealed that he "cried" after he got the news of his selection. Yadav said the first thing he did after being selected was to call his mother, who started crying on the phone. Yadav said while he was talking to his father and sister on a group video call they too started crying, which made him emotional as he couldn't stop his tears of joy from rolling down his cheeks.

Yadav, who played a vital role in Mumbai's fifth Indian Premier League title win last season, said he was disappointed after his name didn't pop-up for India's tour of Australia last year. Yadav said that he got to know about the team selection from someone and started thinking about it, performing well in the next few matches for Mumbai and feeling positive about it. But, when Yadav was left out of the final draft, he was left disappointed, saying those are the things that are not under players' control.

'Excited to play with Virat, Rohit'

Yadav said he can't wait to share the dressing room with the greats of Indian cricket, mentioning skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

"I am really looking forward to spending some quality time with them, grasp as much as I can. There have been few instances during IPL or before IPL, I used to dream of winning matches for India and I think the opportunity has come for me at the right time. It's on me how I take it and how I make full use of it, not thinking about it too much and moving one game at a time," Yadav said.

Yadav will probably make his debut against India if he gets picked up in the Playing XI. After his selection, Kumar made a fine half-century for Mumbai during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Delhi on Sunday. The Mumbai batsman will now be hoping to replicate his form at the highest level. Apart from Yadav, Mumbai batsman Ishan Kishan and Rajasthan all-rounder Rahul Tewatia also received their maiden call-up.

