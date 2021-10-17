Suryakumar Yadav 'emotional' Ahead Of Big IPL 2022 Auction; 'Hopeful To Be Back For MI'

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 dawn and dusted with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the tournament, the focus is now on the BCCI how it will lay down the rules for the IPL 2022 mega auction. The IPL teams will go into a major rejig as the BCCI is all set to introduce two new teams into the tournament and a mega-auction will take place for the IPL 2022. Although the BCCI is yet to announce the retention policy, reports suggest that the cricket board might allow the franchise to retain two to three players for the IPL 2022. Now, Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav has expressed his wish to don the 'Blue & Gold' jersey again.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on Twitter, Suryakymar Yadav talked about his IPL journey with the Rohit Sharma-led squad. The 32-year-old batter also expressed that he would like to return to the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL 2022 in his message to the 'Paltans' (Mumbai Indians fans).

"It has been an incredible journey for me, when I came here in 2018, from then till now in 2021. There have been lots of learnings, lots of ups and downs as well. But, there is a positive side to look at it. I have larnt a lot from everyone. Winning two times in four years, I think that's a big positive which I will take and most importantly winning two times in a row. I think that defines the character of this team," said Suryakumar Yadav.

The Mumbai Indians batter further said, "It is really emotional also. We don't know whose faces we are gonna see again next year as the big auction is on the edge. I can only say only one word when it comes to the 'Blue and Gold' (Mumbai Indians jersey) that is emotion. The only message to Paltans will be thankyou for showing so much love and support in the last four years. Let's keep it going. Keep it the same way as you have all been doing. And hopefully, I will be back to the 'Blue & Gold'."

India at T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is currently preparing for the T20 World Cup. Mumbai Indians batters Surkaymar Yadav and Ishan Kishan earned their spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. Virat Kohli & Co will start their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. Before that, Team India will play two warm-up games against England and Australia. The warm-up game against England will take place on October 18, while India vs Australia will take place on October 20.

(Image: iplt20.com)