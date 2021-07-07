Suryakumar Yadav 'excited' To Play Under Dravid's Coaching, Says 'Heard A Lot About Him'

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has heaped praise on Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed the head coach of India's white-ball team for the Sri Lanka series. Suryakumar, while speaking to the press virtually from Colombo, said he is "very excited" and is looking forward to playing under Dravid's coaching in Sri Lanka. Suryakumar said he has heard a lot about Dravid from fellow teammates and how the former India skipper always remains "calm" and "composed". The 30-year-old further stated that the tour amidst pandemic is a great opportunity for everyone to go out there and express themselves.

"It's a great opportunity for everyone having a tour amidst the COVID-19 situation. It's a great challenge and resonsibility for each and everyone to come out here and express themselves. Great thing is having Rahul sir around. This is my first tour with him but I have heard from many players that he is very calm and composed when it comes this role. I am really excited and looking forward to it," Suryakumar said in his press conference.

'Learning opportunity for all'

Dravid has been appointed to coach India for a three-match T20I and as many ODI games against Sri Lanka, starting July 13. The white-ball squad has already arrived in Colombo, where they have completed their mandatory isolation period and are now allowed to practice in the open. Suryakumar Yadav, who made his debut against England in March, is likely to feature in the playing XI in both ODI and T20I series. Earlier, Dravid had said it would be impossible for him to give everyone in the squad a chance, adding, "The tour will be a massive learning opportunity for all the players even if they don't play a game."

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been named captain of the side for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named the vice-captain. There are also a couple of new faces in the team, including Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who could receive their debut caps during the series against Lanka as the management would like to see a glimpse of them ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

(Image Credit: PTI)

