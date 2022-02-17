Suryakumar Yadav Heaps Praise On Teammate, Says 'entire World Is Seeing His Batting'

India batter Suryakumar Yadav heaped praises on limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma after the latter played a whirlwind knock in the opening IND vs WI T20I on Wednesday, February 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India were asked to chase a total of 158, and Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing and scored 40 off 19 with the help of four fours and three sixes. He was also involved in a 64-run stand for the opening wicket with Ishan Kishan, who made a patient 42-ball 35.

The 34-year-old Sharma is also the leading run-scorer in T20Is between the two countries. Yadav, who has played under Sharma for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, said that the veteran knows the art of making use of the field restrictions and hence, scores runs in powerplays.

IND vs WI: 'The entire world is seeing his batting' SKY lauds Rohit Sharma

"What to say? The entire world is seeing his batting. He is a class player. He played the way he has been playing for India all these years. He is not doing anything different," Yadav was quoted as saying in the press conference.

"When he is batting in the powerplay, when he feels he is in good touch, he is capitalising on it. He is doing it wonderfully, leading from the front," he stated.

Suryakumar Yadav also said that he was determined to finish the game off without getting out. He smashed five fours and one six in his unbeaten 18-ball 34, making sure that India chase down the target with seven balls to spare. "It was very important for me to stay till the end and finish off the game. I have been in this situation many a time. Every time, when I used to get out, leaving 20-25 runs behind, I used to feel bad. I think the situation was perfect. I just needed to raise my hand and bail the side out. Very happy to be on the winning side," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer put on 48 runs for the fifth wicket off 4.2 overs to see the Men in Blue over the finishing line. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi became the Player of the Match for his spell of 4-0-17-2.

Image: ANI