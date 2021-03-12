Suryakumar Yadav Hints At India Debut Ahead Of 1st T20I Against England

It has been learned that Suryakumar Yadav might be donning the Indian jersey for the very first time when India lock horns with England in the first T20I that will be contested at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

Even though nothing was revealed by the Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the pre-match virtual press conference on Thursday, but the Mumbai cricketer has himself taken the initiative of making it clear that he is in the scheme of things to make his India debut.

Suryakumar Yadav to make his international debut in 1st T20I?

It so happened that Surya has shared a post by fitness and youth icon Sahil Khan on his Instagram story where he seems to have confirmed the news of his international debut. In his post, Khan said that he has a 'Big Hunk Announcement' to make and then added that Suryakumar Yadav is all set to make his debut.

Things did not end there itself as 'SKY' commented on that post with some emoticons which supposedly means that he is on the same page with Sahil Khan.

See Suryakumar Yadav's Insta story here:

The five-match T20I series

After a grueling four-match Test series, the focus now shifts towards the shortest format of the game. Meanwhile, the five-match T20I series assumes great significance with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year in India. The T20I series will begin on March 12 and subsequent matches will be played with a gap of two days. All five matches will be played at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli & Co. will now be hoping to prove a point in the T20I series as they look to make the most of their home conditions and brace up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the backend of this year. England on the other hand will be hoping to make a mark in the five-match series as the reigning ODI world champions prepare themselves to add yet another trophy in their cabinet which is the 20-over World Cup and continue their dominance in ICC tournaments.

