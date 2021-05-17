Suryakumar Yadav House Pictures From Mumbai Stun Netizens Post IPL 2021 Suspension

The Indian Premier League has provided a substantial opportunity for up-and-coming Indian players to rub shoulders with the stalwarts of the game. Dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav has made the most of his chances in the cash-rich league and his superior performances in the flagship competition have been deemed exemplary by many. The right-hander has carved a niche for himself in Mumbai Indians' (MI) star-studded batting order and the five-time champions also have benefited significantly from his meteoric rise. Here we take a look at the Suryakumar Yadav house details while we also share more details on the player's personal life.

Suryakumar Yadav net worth details

According to filmysiyappa.com, the Suryakumar Yadav net worth is estimated to be over INR 15 crore. The Suryakumar Yadav net worth majorly consists of his IPL salary with Mumbai Indians, as well as his earnings from international cricket. He is also the brand ambassador of fantasy sports platform 'Free Hit', which is a fast-growing Indian sports fantasy app. The swashbuckling batsman has been a part of the Indian Premier League since the 2011 edition and he has made INR 15.9 crore so far from his participation in the league. Moreover, he also is believed to take home a handsome paycheck for representing the Mumbai side in domestic cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav IPL salary

The champion cricketer was first picked up by the Mumbai Indians side in 2011. While he spent three years with the team, he made it to the playing eleven on only one occasion. He was then picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 70 lakh ahead of the 2014 season, and he earned recognition in his stint with the two-time champions. While he was used as a floater in the KKR line-up, he finally got an opportunity to bat higher up the order when he was again signed by MI in 2018. The Suryakumar Yadav IPL salary per season currently stands at INR 3.2 crore.

Who is Suryakumar Yadav wife — Devisha Shetty?

The elegant batter had been knocking on the selectors' door for a while now. The talented cricketer's exploits in IPL and domestic cricket earned him his maiden India call-up at the age of 30. The player's journey is an inspirational one and his wife Devisha Shetty has had a major role to play in his cricketing success. While Yadav has dealt with several ups and downs in his career, Devisha has stood like a rock behind him. With the player making huge strides in his cricketing career, the cricketer's personal life has also come into the spotlight and fans have been wondering "Who is Suryakumar Yadav wife?"

Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, who was born in an upper-class South Indian family in Mumbai is a brilliant dancer and is a dance coach by profession. Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty attended the same R A Podar College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai in 2012. It was during this time when Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty met each other and cupid's arrow hit the duo.

The two got engaged on May 29, 2016, in the presence of their close family and friends. The two tied the knot later that year on July 7 in a traditional South Indian wedding. The MI star is a resident of Mumbai and lives in a lavish high-rise apartment in the city with his wife and pets. He has often given fans a glimpse of the stunning interiors of his flat through his social media posts.

Disclaimer: The above Suryakumar Yadav net worth and Suryakumar Yadav house information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Mumbai Indians Twitter