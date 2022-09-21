Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Behind Babar Azam In ICC T20I Rankings After Stunning 25-ball 46 Vs Australia

India's Suryakumar Yadav has replaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam to occupy the third spot in the T20I batter's list in the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

Yadav impressed with a classy 46 during India's four-wicket loss to Australia in the opening match of their three-game series at Mohali on Tuesday. The knock helped him to close in on Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan at the top of the T20I batter's chart.

The right-hander dethroned Babar from the third spot, with Rizwan now just 45 rating points ahead of of him.