Suryakumar Yadav made his international debut for Team India during India vs England T20I series in March 2021 and has become one of the mainstays in the squad. He has played a total of 32 matches for the Men In Blue so far and has one of the best strike rates in world cricket currently. In the meantime, he has also surpassed World Cup-winning India cricketers like Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh in a major T20I record book.

The 32-year-old has scored 976 runs so far in 30 innings at a strike rate of 173.35. In the process, Suryakumar has hit one century and eight half-centuries, which places him above Yuvraj and Gambhir in the list of players to register the most 50+ knocks for India in the shortest format of the game. While Suryakumar’s tally is at 9, Yuvraj and Gambhir hit eight and seven 50+ knocks in their T20 careers respectively

The fact that Suryakumar has achieved the feat in only 32 games, displays his impact on the Indian batting lineup. Yuvraj scored 1177 runs in 58 games in his T20I career, which lasted from 2007 to 2017. On the other hand, Gambhir hit 932 runs in 37 T20I games in his T20I career from 2007 to 2012. While Yuvraj and Gambhir were part of the 2007 ICC World T20 winning squad, Suryakumar will be one of the main players for India in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav is India's leading T20I run-scorer in a year

Meanwhile, Suryakumar is the leading run-scorer for India in T20Is in a single calendar year. Courtesy of his tally of 732 runs this year, he is placed above Shikhar Dhawan, who hit 689 runs in 2018. He hit a match-winning 50* off 33 in India’s previous match against South Africa and is now just 24 runs away from completing 1000 runs in the format.

In 2022, the 32-year-old has hit a total of 45 T20I sixes so far, which places him above Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan in the list of players to register the most sixes in a year in T20Is. His strike rate of 173.35 places him fourth in the list of best strike rates in T20I cricket.