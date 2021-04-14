Suryakumar Yadav Names Shot He Has Learnt From Trent Boult, Leaves Fans In Splits: WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult were two of the architects of Mumbai Indians' sensational 10-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 5 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The performances of Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult were instrumental in helping Mumbai secure their first win of the competition. While Suryakumar Yadav scored 56 off 36 balls (seven fours, two sixes), the Trent Boult vs KKR figures read 2/27 from his four overs.

Mumbai Indians team 2021: Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult involved in hilarious banter

After the game, Yadav and Boult were involved in a chat where they interviewed each other about their performances in the game. During the conversation, Boult asked Yadav about his trademark pickup shot over square leg and the inspiration behind it. The Kiwi international also called Yadav's shot his 'favourite'.

In response, Yadav revealed while growing up he used to play a lot of rubber ball cricket on cement wickets where on one side the boundary used to be 90-95 meters. The Mumbai batsman added that he learned playing and executing the shot from there. Yadav further quipped that during the practice sessions, he learned his trademark shot from Trent Boult as the duo burst out in laughter.

Yadav then went on to take Boult's Hindi test. The 30-year old asked the New Zealander how did he feel after defending 15 runs in the last over against KKR in Hindi. Boult responded by saying 'Bohot accha' which means very nice.

Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2021

The Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2021 stint has started from the exact place where he left off in the IPL 2020. The right-hander scored a 23-ball 31 against RCB in the tournament opener and followed it up with a 36-ball 56 in the second game against KKR. After Match 5, Yadav is at the fourth spot in the IPL 2021's leading run-getters list with 87 runs in two games at an average of 43.50.

IPL 2021 Match 5: KKR vs MI scorecard

Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 13. Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 152 runs in the match. Suryakumar Yadav was the top scorer for MI with 56 runs while Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he registered stunning bowling figures of 5/15.

KKR could manage 142 runs in response and lost the fixture by 10 runs. Nitish Rana once again impressed with the bat as he slammed 57 runs. MI leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bagged 4/27 against KKR. The Trent Boult vs KKR performance is widely being considered as one of the best-ever in death overs.

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

SOURCE: MUMBAI INDIANS TWITTER