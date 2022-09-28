Suryakumar Yadav Narrates Battle With Illness Before 3rd T20; 'Give Me Pills Or Injection'

Team India came from behind to beat Australia 2-1 in the three-match T20I series which concluded recently. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav played outstanding knocks in the Hyderabad match to take the team past the finish line. While the fans and cricket fraternity praised the Mumbai batsman for playing an important knock during India vs Australia 3rd T20I, things would have been a lot different as he almost ended up not playing the final match.

Hyderabad weather gets the better of Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of 69 runs to set up the all-important win for India. However, ahead of the India vs Australia series decider on Sunday, the batter had a bad stomach bug and was nursing a fever. Knowing how high the stakes were in the context of the game, Suryakumar asked team physio to undertake whatever measures necessary to get him match-fit.

While speaking on BCCI.tv, Suryakumar during an interaction with Axar Patel said, "We were travelling and there was a change in weather too. I had a stomach ache in the morning and also had fever. But it was also a decider. I told our physio and doctor, if this was a World Cup final, how would I react?. Further revealing details on the situation he added, "I won't just sit out saying it's an illness. So do whatever, give me whatever pills or injection you want, but just get me ready for the game in the evening. Once you go into the match and wear that India jersey, the emotions are totally different."

Team India achieves major milestone after winning the IND vs AUS T20I series

By chasing the target of 187 runs in the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I, India made it 13 successful run chases in the T20I format in 14 attempts since 2021. The series win also meant the Rohit Sharma-led team register their 21st T20I win in the calendar year which is now the most number of wins ever recorded by a team in men's T20Is. India was able to break the record set by Pakistan with 20 overall T20I wins in 2021.

While India managed to break the record in the men's division, the team has drawn level with the Thailand women's team, which recorded 21 victories and four losses in 2019. The victory was Rohit Sharma’s 33rd win as India’s T20I captain, which put him ahead of former skipper Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni currently leads the list among Indians with 41 wins in the shortest format.