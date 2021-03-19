Suryakumar Yadav Not 'disappointed' After Controversial Decision Ends His Promising Knock

Suryakumar Yadav has said that he is not disappointed after his blistering knock was cut short on a controversial note during the fourth T20I between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. He scored a quickfire 31-ball 57 at a strike rate of nearly 184 including six boundaries and three maximums before walking back to the dugout.

'Not really disappointed': Suryakumar Yadav

"Regarding my dismissal, not really disappointed because few things are not in my control. Things that are in my control, I try to control that and things outside that, are not in my hands," Suryakumar said at the post-match press conference on Thursday. READ | Suryakumar Yadav talks about 'unorthodox' first ball sixer on Archer's short-ball

Surya's controversial dismissal

The incident happened during the second ball of the 14th over that was bowled by young all-rounder Sam Curran. On that delivery, Suryakumar Yadav ended up sweeping Curran over short fine-leg as Mark Wood who was stationed there claimed the catch. The on-field umpire gave the soft-signal as out before referring the matter to the third umpire. Replays showed that some part of the ball might have hit the ball. However, since there was no conclusive evidence, the third umpire could not overrule the soft-signal as Surya's promising innings came to an end.

A dream outing for Suryakumar in his first international game

Suryakumar Yadav made a tremendous impact straight away when he got an opportunity to bat for the first time in international cricket during the fourth T20I. However, what really stood out here was that Surya got off the mark by taking frontline pacer Jofra Archer to the cleaners.

Yadav dispatched the ball over the fine-leg boundary for a stunning six and there was no looking back after that as he proceeded to score his maiden half-century at the highest level.

India stay alive in the T20I series

Chasing a stiff total of 186, the visitors seemed to be staring down the barrel at 66/3 but Jonny Bairstow (25), and, Ben Stokes (46) carried out the rescue act with a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed. More than an over later, England suffered a middle-order collapse with Stokes and Morgan being dismissed off consecutive balls as the 2010 T20 world champions lost their way in the run chase and were eventually restricted to 177/8 from their 20 overs despite lower-order contributions from Chris Jordan, and, Jofra Archer.

Virat Kohli & Co. registered a hard-fought win by eight runs as the five-match T20I series is now levelled at 2-2.

(Image Courtesy: BCCI)