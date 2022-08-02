Suryakumar Yadav Opening India's Innings In Arshdeep Singh's Jersey Leaves Fans Bemused

After winning the first match comfortably Team India lost the 2nd T20I match against West Indies resulting in the series being tied at 1-1. West Indies won the 2nd T20I match with 5 wickets in hand and four balls still left to play. However, the second T20I match was hit by rains resulting in a delayed start.

IND vs WI 2nd T20: Why were team India players wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey?

Besides the rain, the other talking point of the match was a couple of Indian players wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey during the match. Suryakumar Yadav who opened the innings for India was spotted earing Arshseep's jersey The incident soon became a huge talking point. Another Indian player to wear Arshdeep Singh's jersey was pacer Avesh Khan. If you are wondering as to why both the players were wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey well the main reason behind all the confusion is reportedly a logistical issue which also delayed the start of the IND vs WI 2nd T20 match. This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred with the Indian team. Earlier in the ODI series, all-rounder Deepak Hooda was also seen wearing the taped jersey of Prasidh Krishna.

Suryakumar Yadav opens the innings with Arshdeep Singh jersey. pic.twitter.com/oxA36o4YEd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 1, 2022

Fans react to Tea India jersey blunder

This kit problem is wild. For a moment, I thought Arshdeep was opening before realising SKY is wearing his jersey. 😂 — Manya (@CSKian716) August 1, 2022

Arshdeep ki Jersey hi pehenni hai to bhai sky come and bat for us at punjab too — RIP Mumma ❤️ (@akashcr699) August 1, 2022

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match highlights

After crushing defeat to India in the 1st T20I match, West Indies bounced back to win the 2nd T20I to level the series. India batting first lost skipper Rohit Sharma off the very first ball. Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer were unable to keep the scoreboard ticking and were reduced to 40/3. However, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with runs to take the team to a respectable total. Pandya was the top scorer with a run-a-ball 31, while Rishabh Pant (24) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) also got starts but couldn’t go on to make a huge score. India were bowled out for 138 runs with West Indies McCoy recorded figures of 6/17, the best by a West Indies bowler in T20Is.

Chasing 139 runs for victory, West Indies looked like they were on course to a straightforward win but the fall of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer's wickets applied some break. Brandon King scored a half-century and Devon Thomas provided the finishing touches helping West Indies record their first win over India at home in 2019. The Indian bowlers managed to take the game to the last over despite defending a low target of 139.