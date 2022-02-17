Suryakumar Yadav Praises Indian Youngster Says, 'His Positivity Was Completely Different'

It took just two years for Ravi Bishnoi to make his transition from junior cricket to senior cricket as he made his India debut on Wednesday. The leg spinner was presented with the cap by fellow leggie by Yuvendra Chahal ahead of the 1st India vs West Indies T20I. The leg spinner made the opportunity count and made his debut memorable one by picking up 2 wickets and conceding 17 runs. India chased down the target of 172 runs with 6 wickets to spare as Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer helped the team cross finish line. Suryakumar Yadav was full of praise for young Ravi Bishnoi following his impressive performance.

IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav on Ravi Bishnoi's impressive debut

While speaking during the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav was full of praise for Ravi Bishnoi and his impressive performance in the debut match. He said, "It was a good opportunity for Bishnoi to be playing against one of the best teams in T20I cricket, he responded really well, the way he bowled and backed himself, there was dew and it was not easy for spinners to grip the ball. He executed everything really well, when he was under pressure, he came back with his best ball. I think it was a perfect debut for Ravi Bishnoi and I am very happy for him,"

Apart from Ravi Bishnoi's performance Suryakumar Yadav spoke about his own innings as well as knock played by Venkatesh Iyer. He said, "I think it was very important for me to stay till the end and win the game for my side. I have been in these situations many times, I used to get out earlier, and then I used to feel bad. I think the situation was perfect and I just needed to raise my hand and bail the side out. It happened, very happy to be on the winning side,"

Talking about Venkatesh Iyer's performance with the bat, Suryakumar Yadav said, “I think when Venkatesh Iyer came into bat, the way he came to bat, his positivity was completely different, that passed onto me. He started his innings with a boundary, I felt it was the perfect platform for both of us to finish the game.”

Ravi Bishnoi's IPL performance

Before making the India debut, Ravi Bishnoi had already made name for himself thanks to the IPL exploits with Punjab Kings. After two seasons with the Punjab team, the young cricketer will be seen in donning the new jersey i.e of new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants who bought him even before the auctions (retention/draft pick).

Coming to bowling performance the player was first featured in the 2020 IPL and finished as the second-highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings (formerly known as Kings XI Punjab) picking up 12 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 7.37. In the IPL 2021 season, the leg spinner picked up 12 wickets in 9 matches and finished as the third-highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings at an economy rate of 6.38.