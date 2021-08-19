Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw Leave Fans In Splits After Re-enacting Scene From Bazigaar

Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have left netizens amused with their latest rendition of a scene from the Bollywood movie Bazigaar. In the video, the Men in Blue re-enacted Johny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo's scene with laughable expressions. The video was uploaded by Suryakumar on his Instagram handle.

Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw re-enact famous scene

The video begins with the Indian cricket team duo laughing. Suryakumar Yadav is seated in the foreground with a coffee cup in his hand to replicate the scene from the 1993 movie. Prithvi Shaw is seated in the background in neon orange shorts, a black and cream coloured hoodie, and a cap. Surya is dressed in a white tee and blue shorts. Suryakumar takes a sip from his cup and gulps the coffee only to look at Prithvi and break out into another round of cackling laughter. Won't give away too much, take a look at the hilarious video:

The scene was created to near perfection with hilarious expressions. They continued to laugh incessantly, mimicking Johny Lever and Hingoo. Lastly, they concluded the clip in exactly the same way that was done in the movie. Bazigaar is a 1993 blockbuster action thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Venus Movies. It has Kajol and Shahrukh Khan as leads, Shilpa Shetty and Dilip Tahil as supporting cast.

The video was uploaded by Suryakumar Yadav two days ago with two laughing emoticons. Since uploaded, the video has amassed over 5,07,846 likes. The comment section of the video overpoured with 6000 plus comments including reactions from cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Krunal Pandya.

Boys enact a scene from another Bollywood movie

This is not the first time Suryakumar and Prithvi have come together to create a reel. About a week ago, the cricketers mimicked Bollywood actor Amir Khan inspired scene from Andaz Apna Apna. The duo's expressions are truly amusing. Since uploaded, the video topped 5 lakh views on social networking site Instagram. Take a look at the hilarious reel featuring the cricketers.

The Indian cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have flown out to the United Kingdom for a Test match to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground. They have undergone mandatory COVID-19 inspections and regrouped with their teammates too.

With inputs from @surya_14kumar/Instagram

Image: @surya_14kumar/Instagram