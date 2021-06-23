Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw Leave Fans In Splits With Hilarious 'Munnabhai' Banter

While Virat Kohli and co. are currently involved in a battle of one-upmanship against the New Zealand team in the inaugural World Test Championship Final in Southampton, Team India's white-ball specialists are gearing up for their tour of Sri Lanka. The players, who are set to feature in the limited-overs fixtures with Sri Lanka, have assembled in Mumbai for their mandatory quarantine ahead of their tour. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini and Hardik Pandya recently took part in a workout session and they left fans in splits with their take on the same.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw engage in a fun 'Munnabhai MBBS' banter

The upcoming India vs Sri Lanka tour is a significant opportunity for up and coming players to make a mark for themselves in the shorter format, considering the impending World T20. The players seem to be raring to go after an extended break post the postponement of this year's Indian Premier League. Moreover, the squad also has been training hard ahead of the crucial assignment.

Taking to his social media accounts, flamboyant opener Prithvi Shaw shared a picture after a seemingly rigorous training session alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar. While the picture received a big thumbs up from the player's followers, it was Suryakumar Yadav's comment that stole the show. The 30-year-old used a dialogue from the popular film Munnabhai MBBS to describe their situation. Moreover, Shaw also responded with a line inspired by the same movie.

India vs Sri Lanka schedule

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team in six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka. The two cricketing nations will battle it ouf in 3 ODIS and as many T20Is in the month of July. All six matches will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Here is the India vs Sri Lanka schedule:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

IPL 2021 news

The remaining portion of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is set to resume on September 19. After being suspended for more than a month, the IPL 2021 return will be hosted in the UAE where the first game of the remaining season will take place. A total of 31 matches, including the playoffs and the final will be played in the gulf country.

Image source: Prithvi Shaw / Suryakumar Yadav Instagram