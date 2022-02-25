Suryakumar Yadav Provides Update On Thumb Injury; 'Spirit Is Still High, See You Soon'

Suryakumar Yadav looked in good touch against the West Indies in the recently concluded T20I series and was expected to continue his good form against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20I series. However, ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match which was played on Thursday, the Mumbai Indians batter was ruled out after suffering a hairline fracture while fielding during the third T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India went on to comfortably beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs to take 1-0 lead in the series. The cricketer took to Twitter and posted updates on his injury which should be a huge relief for cricket fans.

India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav injury update

Taking to social media, Suryakumar Yadav wrote,

Injuries are always unfortunate but your constant love, support, and uplifting wishes are keeping me going... Spirit is still high, see you all very soon! 😇

Suryakumar Yadav's performance against West Indies

Suryakumar scored the most number of runs for India in the recent T20I series against West Indies. He scored a total of 107 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 194.54. He finished second in the list of players with the most runs scored in the 20-over series overall and topped the charts in the three-match ODI series against West Indies. He scored 104 runs in three matches, with the best knock of 64 runs and an average of 52.

Recently, Suryakumar Yadav also moved up places in ICC T20I Rankings with a huge jump of 35 places and is currently placed at the No. 21 spot. He joined the national cricket team following his breathtaking performance for MI over the years. Suryakumar Yadav's IPL stats have seen the right hander score 2341 runs in 115 IPL games in his career so far.