Suryakumar Yadav Relives His Impactful Knock Against England As His Wife Makes Fun Of Him

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Suryakumar Yadav in the ongoing T20I series against England. Yadav was handed over his maiden India cap during the second game on Sunday but did not get a chance to bat. He had to warm the bench the following game but, made the most of his opportunities when he came out to bat in what was a must-win contest for India on Thursday.

Now, it seems that his first outing in international cricket has really got into his head as he was seen reliving his impactful knock.

Suryakumar Yadav relives his impactful knock

Even after the match had ended, Surya was seen watching his innings in his hotel room where he is still spotted wearing the Indian jersey and while the number three batsman was reliving his match-winning knock, his better half Devisha Shetty also happened to take a subtle jibe at him.

In the video posted by a cricket fan, Devisha is heard asking Suryakumar if he was watching the match again, to which the Mumbai cricketer replied saying that he is reliving his boundaries and maximums.

“This guy is crazy. After every match, he comes and he watches the match again on his phone or TV. Mad", said Devisha Shetty as she made fun of her hubby. READ | Suryakumar Yadav not 'disappointed' after controversial decision ends his promising knock

Watch the video here:

A dream outing for Suryakumar in his first international game

Suryakumar Yadav made a tremendous impact straight away when he got an opportunity to bat for the first time in international cricket during the fourth T20I. However, what really stood out here was that Surya got off the mark by taking frontline pacer Jofra Archer to the cleaners.

Yadav dispatched the ball over the fine-leg boundary for a stunning six and there was no looking back after that as he proceeded to score his maiden half-century at the highest level.

The Mumbai Indians batsman looked unstoppable in the middle but had to take a long walk back to the dugout after his promising innings was cut short due to a controversial decision. He scored a quickfire 31-ball 57 at a strike rate of nearly 184 including six boundaries and three maximums before his unfortunate dismissal.

(Image Courtesy: BCCI)