Suryakumar Yadav Retains Top Spot In T20I's, Deepak Hooda & Kishan Make Big Gains As Well

Team India's star batsman Suryakumar Yadav retained the top spot in the recently released ICC T20I rankings after having scored over 1150 runs last year. Other than Suryakumar, Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan made huge gains as well. Kishan jumped 10 spots to 23rd, while Hooda jumped a massive 40 places to 97th.

Suryakumar Yadav was the star T20I batsman of 2022 as he smacked a staggering 1164 runs at an outstanding average of 46.56 from just 31 innings. His brilliant run included two centuries and nine fifties. As a result of this fantastic patch, he finished the year by scoring a staggering 168 more runs than second-placed Mohammed Rizwan.

Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda big moves in recent rankings

Since the recently released ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings took into account the performances of the players in the first match of India vs Sri Lanka T20I series, player of the Match Deepak Hooda's performances helped him move up 40 places to 97th. He made this huge jump after smacking an unbeaten 41 runs off just 23 balls. Kishan too moved up places as he smacked 37 runs off 29 balls. Meanwhile, from the Sri Lankan team, Wanindu Hasaranga moved up to fifth among all-rounders.

Meanwhile, there were also big movers seen from the Australian team when it came to the Test rankings. Veteran batsman Steve Smith moved up to second after scoring 85 runs in the second match of their ICC World Test Championship series against South Africa in Melbourne. Smith is 42 rating points behind his team-mate Marnus Labuschagne, while Travis Head is in fourth.

David Warner, who was named the player of the match for his outstanding double hundred at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground moved up by 17 places to 14th while centurion Alex Carey moved up by 19 places to 28th. Further down, all-rounder Cameron Green moved up by seven places to 39th. As for the bowling rankings, star spinner Nathan Lyon moved up one place to 11th, while fast bowlers Scott Boland moved up four places to 39th and Green moved up 16 places to 65th.

(Inputs from ANI)