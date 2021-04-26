Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Number Of Bats In His Kitbag During Match, Fans Surprised

Suryakumar Yadav's dream of wearing the Indian jersey finally came true when he was named in the Indian team for the recently concluded T20I and ODI versus England. Yadav showed consistency with the bat for his domestic side Mumbai and IPL team Mumbai Indians. He has been the backbone of the Mumbai Indians batting lineup for a couple of years and continues to impress everyone with his dazzling batting displays. Recently, the cricketer gave fans an insight on how many bats he carries with him and how he chooses them in a video that was posted on the Mumbai Indians Twitter handle.

Suryakumar Yadav on the number of bats he uses during IPL

In the video, Suryakumar Yadav can be seen taking care of his bats by putting bat tapes and revealing that the wood is a little soft right now, so he doesn’t want to take chance against the bat. When being asked about how many bats he takes to play matches, the cricketer revealed that he carries three bats to the matchday on the ground as he doesn’t like getting confused. Speaking about the usage of bats during practice, the cricketer said that he keeps trying new bats in order to make it ready for the match. Here's the video -

Speaking about the Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2021 performance, the right-hand batsman has scored 154 runs in five matches which also includes a fifty. Last year was completely different for the cricketer as he brought his A-game during matches, thanks to which he amassed 480 runs in 16 matches. The Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2021 price is INR 3.2 crore in the Mumbai Indians team 2021 squad.

IPL 2021 points table

Chennai Super Kings' win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday took them to the top of the IPL 2021 points table. Delhi Capitals, who beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over, are level on points with CSK, i.e, 8 points each but the Men in Blue are second due to net run rate. RCB also have 8 points but are third on the points table. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are fourth with 4 points.

After a win over Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings are 5th on the points table and are followed by Rajasthan Royals at the 6th spot. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders take the 7th and 8th spots on the table respectively. A win for KKR over PBKS on Monday will see them climb the table, pushing SRH to the last spot.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

After the completion of the Chennai leg, Mumbai Indians will now play matches in Delhi, Bengaluru and the final stop will be Kolkata. Here's the MI IPL 2021 schedule -

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

Image Source: Mumbai Indians / Twitter