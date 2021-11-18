Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Why Virat Kohli Sacrificed No. 3 Spot For Him During T20 WC 2021

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav played a vital role in India's 5-wicket win over New Zealand on Wednesday. Yadav smashed a magnificent 62 off just 40 balls to help his side secure an early lead in the three-match series. After the match, Yadav hailed Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, saying the skipper sacrificed his No. 3 position during one of the World Cup games to let him bat at the position. Yadav said he was disappointed after missing the crucial game against New Zealand but when he rejoined the team, Kohli sacrificed his No. 3 position to allow him to bat at the spot.

In the post-match press conference, Yadav said that it was really nice of Virat Kohli to give up his batting position for him during the match against Namibia just so he could get some World Cup time under his belt and make a mark in the marquee ICC event. Yadav further added that Kohli had once sacrificed the No. 3 position for him during the England series earlier this year.

Yadav had made his international debut for India during the same series. He also clarified that he is comfortable batting at any position for the side, adding "I just want to go out and enjoy myself."

India vs New Zealand

As far as the first T20I between India and New Zealand is concerned, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the match with two balls remaining. Batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 164/6 in 20 overs. Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman put up a 100-run stand to help their side reach a defendable total. While Guptill smashed 70 off 42 balls, Chapman scored 63 off 50 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets each for India. Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar picked one wicket each.

In reply, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put up an explosive batting show in the powerplay before the latter was dismissed by Mitchell Santner for 15 runs. Rohit went on to score 48 off 36 balls before being dismissed by Trent Boult. Suryakumar Yadav scored his third half-century before Boult struck again in the 17th over. India then lost two back-to-back wickets to face the small stutter but eventually, Rishabh Pant, who hit 17 off 17 balls, finished the game for his side. Yadav was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing knock with the bat.

Image: PTI

