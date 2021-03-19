Suryakumar Yadav Smashes HUGE 6 On India Debut Off Very First Ball, Ends Up With 57: WATCH

India's Suryakumar Yadav has performed significantly well in the Indian Premier League, as well as in domestic cricket. His exploits, especially in white-ball cricket, earned him his maiden India call-up as he was included in the India vs England T20 squad. The elegant batter made his much-awaited debut in the second fixture of the five-match series but did not bat in the particular game. The 30-year-old came up with a lion-hearted performance as he batted for the first time in the Indian jersey during the India vs England 4th T20I.

Suryakumar Yadav shines with a gutsy half-century

With England leading the series by 2-1 ahead of the fixture, it was imperative for the hosts to win the contest in order to stay afloat in the series. Eoin Morgan won the toss on Thursday and elected to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India lost their star opener, Rohit Sharma, cheaply, and the onus was on Suryakumar Yadav to steady the ship as he walked in ahead of Virat Kohli at No.3. While many would have believed that the Mumbai-based player would have been dealing with jitters as he walked in to bat, the dynamic player made his intentions clear right from the first ball.

Suryakumar Yadav was up against Jofra Archer, who bowled a fiery bouncer in an attempt to surprise the batter. Yadav confidently dispatched the ball over the fine-leg boundary for a stunning six. The cricketer showcased exemplary confidence from the very first ball that he faced in international cricket and went on to play some exquisite strokes in his innings against a formidable bowling attack.

The talented batsman emerged as the top-scorer for the Indian team and ended scoring a quick-fire 57 from just 31 deliveries with the help of three sixes and six fours. Yadav's knock was instrumental in India reaching an impressive total of 185 in the must-win fixture. The hosts ultimately won the closely fought battle by 8 runs to level the series. Yadav was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his remarkable batting performance.

VIDEO SOURCE: BCCI.TV

Suryakumar Yadav wicket

VIDEO SOURCE: BCCI.TV

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Mumbai Indians players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL 2021 auction: Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

Image source: PTI