Suryakumar Yadav Snubbed For Australia T20Is, Netizens Upset With Shreyas Iyer's Inclusion

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the India squad for Australia 2020 across all three formats. Notably, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma missed out owing to an injury and was replaced by KL Rahul, who will now be Virat Kohli's deputy in ODIs, as well as, T20Is. Several young players like Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar among others who have been in good form in the Dream11 IPL 2020, were named in the India squad for Australia 2020.

India vs Australia 2020: Netizens slam BCCI for overlooking Suryakumar Yadav

However, a noteworthy name that was missing from the squads selected was that of Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The right-hander has been in great form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL, having scored 283 runs at an average of 31.44 and a blistering strike-rate of 148.94. But he was once again overlooked by the selectors as he has been several times in the past. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer have been picked over Yadav, a decision which hasn't gone down well with netizens, as well as, some cricketers.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai batsman has been overlooked by national selectors. Despite being among the runs in the IPL, as well as, domestic cricket, Yadav hasn't really been provided with an opportunity to prove his worth while several other batsmen have gotten chances galore despite constant failures.

After Yadav's name went missing from the India vs Australia 2020 squads, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration as they slammed the board for snubbing the 30-year old. Several reactions poured in as India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Manoj Tiwary also took to the micro-blogging site and took a dig at the board. Harsha Bhogle also expressed his disappointment over Mumbai batsman's snub by the BCCI. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

You have to feel for @surya_14kumar and @mipaltan will be hoping his response will be to play some sizzling innings. He had to get past Shreyas Iyer or Manish Pandey given that Mayank Agarwal opens and Rahul and Samson are the keepers. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020

Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2020

Hard luck @akshar2026 and @surya_14kumar on not making it to the indian team dis time. Some years down d line, few cosy group of people will say that u both were born/played at d wrong Era but i would say u cud have easily played along side ur competitors 👍 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 26, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav



2018 IPL

Top Scorer for MI

(512 runs, 37 Avg, 133 SR)



2018/19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

2nd Top Scorer for Mumbai team after Iyer (360 runs, 51 Avg, 145 SR)



2019 IPL

2nd Top Scorer for MI after De Kock

(424 runs, 33 Avg, 131 SR)



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/RCKXXGqZtd — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 26, 2020

SKY isnt a dream middle order batsman. He has his limitations. But he is certainly better than Manish Pandey at 5 or Iyer. — Arvindh (@overbowlershead) October 27, 2020

In IPL since 2018 :

Manish - 922 runs 34.15 avg @ 126.8 SR

Iyer - 1209 runs 34.54 @ 127.1



SKY - 1180 runs 34.71 @ 135.3



Only thing he hasn't done is send Rotis to captain V.. pic.twitter.com/gOP1Dfi13S — ⚡AK⁴⁷⚡ (@MeHunBadBoy) October 27, 2020

It hurts a lot when you are not selected for India even though you are performing well but it is difficult to select Surya kumar Yadav when you already have Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey. Hard luck Surya kumar Yadav... — Naveen Anand (@filmlover4life) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai are almost on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs as they just need one win to seal their place in the top four. The Men in Blue have played 11 matches so far, having won seven and lost four. Mumbai will now clash with Virat Kohli's Bangalore in Match 48 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 28 in Abu Dhabi. This fixture becomes all the more important because the winner of this contest will book their place in the playoffs.

