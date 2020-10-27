Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Suryakumar Yadav Snubbed For Australia T20Is, Netizens Upset With Shreyas Iyer's Inclusion

As Suryakumar Yadav's name went missing from the India vs Australia 2020 squads, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration as they slammed the BCCI.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
Suryakumar Yadav

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the India squad for Australia 2020 across all three formats. Notably, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma missed out owing to an injury and was replaced by KL Rahul, who will now be Virat Kohli's deputy in ODIs, as well as, T20Is. Several young players like Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar among others who have been in good form in the Dream11 IPL 2020, were named in the India squad for Australia 2020.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill does a Virat Kohli, achieves unique Dream11 IPL 'individual season double'

India vs Australia 2020: Netizens slam BCCI for overlooking Suryakumar Yadav 

However, a noteworthy name that was missing from the squads selected was that of Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The right-hander has been in great form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL, having scored 283 runs at an average of 31.44 and a blistering strike-rate of 148.94. But he was once again overlooked by the selectors as he has been several times in the past. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer have been picked over Yadav, a decision which hasn't gone down well with netizens, as well as, some cricketers.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai batsman has been overlooked by national selectors. Despite being among the runs in the IPL, as well as, domestic cricket, Yadav hasn't really been provided with an opportunity to prove his worth while several other batsmen have gotten chances galore despite constant failures.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 has only 1 player to have not tasted defeat at all yet this season

After Yadav's name went missing from the India vs Australia 2020 squads, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration as they slammed the board for snubbing the 30-year old. Several reactions poured in as India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Manoj Tiwary also took to the micro-blogging site and took a dig at the board. Harsha Bhogle also expressed his disappointment over Mumbai batsman's snub by the BCCI. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Warner and co. unlikely to make playoffs after Punjab and Rajasthan wins

Meanwhile, Mumbai are almost on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs as they just need one win to seal their place in the top four. The Men in Blue have played 11 matches so far, having won seven and lost four. Mumbai will now clash with Virat Kohli's Bangalore in Match 48 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 28 in Abu Dhabi. This fixture becomes all the more important because the winner of this contest will book their place in the playoffs.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav takes up Break the Beard Challenge in Dream11 IPL 2020; see picture

SOURCE: SURYAKUMAR YADAV INSTAGRAM

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Delhi live streaming, pitch report, Dubai weather forecast

2 mins ago

Sanjay Manjrekar heavily trolled for 'KL Rahul lucky to be in India's Test team' claim

10 mins ago

MS Dhoni responds to Chennai fan's sweetest gesture for him and team; watch video

15 mins ago

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai in 2021 season as well: Team CEO K Viswanathan

22 mins ago

Ishant Sharma hits gym for first time since injury, Delhi teammate Axar Patel trolls him

28 mins ago

Virat Kohli and co. jolted as throwdown specialist Raghavendra tests COVID-19 positive

30 mins ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS