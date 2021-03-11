Suryakumar Yadav Subtly Teases Sanjana Ganesan With Jasprit Bumrah In Viral IPL 2020 Tweet

Jasprit Bumrah has decided to skip India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against England. According to reports, the cricketer will be marrying sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on March 14. Apparently, Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav knew about their blooming relationship months in advance, even when the duo managed to maintain their relationship a secret from fans and media.

Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan relationship teased by Suryakumar Yadav

Sanjana Ganesan was an anchor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) show ‘Knight Club’ prior to the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah reprised his role for defending champions Mumbai Indians that season. Just days prior to the launch of the IPL 2020 event, Ganesan had taken to Twitter and expressed her excitement for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At the time, she received a response from Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav had hysterically asked the anchor which side she will be supporting that season. Apparently, the cricketer was asking Sanjana in reference to her working ties with the KKR as well as her relationship with Jasprit Bumrah. While Yadav’s tweet remained cryptic for a while, it is only now that fans are starting to figure out what the cricketer actually meant. Here is a look at the entire Twitter conversation between Suryakumar Yadav and Sanjana Ganesan.

Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan relationship teased via this Twitter thread

Jasprit Bumrah wedding rumours

The Jasprit Bumrah wedding with girlfriend Sanjana Ganesan is rumoured to be held on March 14 and 15 in Goa. The wedding ceremony is speculated to be a secret affair. According to sources, the event will be attended only by the families of the two.

Jasprit Bumrah girlfriend Sanjana Ganesan promotes KKR merchandise

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav among MI players

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav were among the 18 MI players retained by the franchise on January 20. Next month, the Mumbai Indians management further enhanced their squad with some new additions in the form of Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar. The IPL 2021 season is scheduled to commence on April 9.

Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

