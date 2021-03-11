Suryakumar Yadav Subtly Teases Sanjana Ganesan With Jasprit Bumrah In Viral IPL 2020 Tweet

Quick links:
Jasprit Bumrah has decided to skip India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against England. According to reports, the cricketer will be marrying sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan in Goa on March 14. Apparently, Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav knew about their blooming relationship months in advance, even when the duo managed to maintain their relationship a secret from fans and media.
Sanjana Ganesan was an anchor for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) show ‘Knight Club’ prior to the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah reprised his role for defending champions Mumbai Indians that season. Just days prior to the launch of the IPL 2020 event, Ganesan had taken to Twitter and expressed her excitement for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
At the time, she received a response from Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav had hysterically asked the anchor which side she will be supporting that season. Apparently, the cricketer was asking Sanjana in reference to her working ties with the KKR as well as her relationship with Jasprit Bumrah. While Yadav’s tweet remained cryptic for a while, it is only now that fans are starting to figure out what the cricketer actually meant. Here is a look at the entire Twitter conversation between Suryakumar Yadav and Sanjana Ganesan.
All smiles because it begins in TWO DAYS FROM NOWWW! ðŸ˜ @IPL pic.twitter.com/rrrKj4izEsSeptember 17, 2020
Aap kiski taraf hain ðŸ˜‚— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 17, 2020
Cricket ki taraf se! ðŸ— Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) September 17, 2020
The Jasprit Bumrah wedding with girlfriend Sanjana Ganesan is rumoured to be held on March 14 and 15 in Goa. The wedding ceremony is speculated to be a secret affair. According to sources, the event will be attended only by the families of the two.
Today, be as carefree as @SanjanaGanesan— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 8, 2021
Grab your #KKR merchandise now! ðŸ’œðŸ’›Link in bio.@Bewakoof_IN #GullyLiveFast pic.twitter.com/g6pwazWF9M
Both Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav were among the 18 MI players retained by the franchise on January 20. Next month, the Mumbai Indians management further enhanced their squad with some new additions in the form of Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar. The IPL 2021 season is scheduled to commence on April 9.
7âƒ£ new signings ðŸ˜Ž— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 19, 2021
4âƒ£ foreign buys ðŸ›©ï¸
2âƒ£ squad players taking the next step ðŸ’™
ðŸ“° Read about our latest additions and what the MI Management had to say about them ðŸ‘‡#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuctionhttps://t.co/3wYGCLq95r
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.