Suryakumar Yadav Suffers Hairline Fracture; Will He Miss The Start Of IPL 2022 For MI?

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the two India players, alongside Deepak Chahar to be ruled out of the team’s upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins on February 24 at Lucknow. The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) confirmed Suryakumar’s exclusion from the Sri Lanka T20I series in an official statement on their official website on Tuesday. While cricket fans were disappointed with the developments, speculations about the batter missing the early stages of the Indian Premier League(IPL) for Mumbai Indians(MI) due to the hairline fracture also saw a rise.

The board informed that the India batter suffered a hairline fracture while fielding during the third T20I at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata and will now travel to the National Cricket Academy(NCA) in Bangalore for further management of his injuries, alongside Chahar. Fans on social media mentioned the fact that hairline fractures usually takes six to eight weeks to recover from, which would clash with the beginning of the 2022 edition of IPL. However, the 31-year-old would be hoping to recover in time for an exciting IPL season, as MI seeks their record sixth IPL trophy this year.

How did fans react to Suryakumar's injury?

Hope Suryakumar Yadav will be fit before IPL or else we're doomed. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 23, 2022

If the injury occurred due to workload he should consider taking rest in a few games of IPL. we need him in wc — ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 (@MohitRohitian) February 23, 2022

Hairline fracture

6-8 weeks lagta shyad sahi hone mein — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 23, 2022

That's the reason he's been rested so that he can be fit for #IPL — Ganesh Iyer 🇮🇳 (@giyer555) February 23, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav travelled to Lucknow with Team India

Suuryakumar earlier travelled with the Indian squad to Lucknow, for the first T20I against Sri Lanka to be played on Thursday, however, BCCI made changes to the squad a day ahead of the tour opener. He has played brilliantly for India, ever since making his international debut in 2021. He was awarded the player of the match award in the final T20I game against West Indies for his knock of 65 runs in 31 balls in the first innings of the match, before suffering the injury in the second.

Suryakumar Yadav's stellar run against West Indies

Batting for India in the middle order, Surykumar scored the maximum amount of runs for India in the T20I series, with his tally of 107 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 194.54. While he finished second in the list of players with the most runs scored in the 20-over series overall, he topped the charts in the three-match ODI series against West Indies. He scored 104 runs on three-match, with the best knock of 64 runs and an average of 52.00. He joined the national cricket team, following his breathtaking performance for MI over the years. Suryakumar has scored 2341 runs in 115 IPL games in his career so far.

